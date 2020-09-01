Susan Cooley Ricketson Phd passed into the Heavenly gates peacefully at 12:30 am, July 25th 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Chicago, IL and went college in Ohio at Oberlin college. She met her first husband and together they moved to to West Hartford, Ct where they had three children. She divorced and remarried in the late 70's and gained four step-sons. She was motivated to to go back to school an obtain her PhD in Psychology. She leaves behind many loved Ones. 3 Children: Francis Redford Cooley, Caroline Burgess, Katherine Ring. 3 Step sons: Peter Ricketson, Paul Ricketson and David Ricketson. 6 grandchildren: Angelina Burgess, Christopher Burgess, Shannon Ring, Hunter Ricketson, Landon Ricketson and Emma Ricketson. Sadly, she was predeceased by her second Husband E.Bradford Ricketson and her Step-Son Stephen Ricketson. Susan's passion was to help people better their lives. Susan had a private counseling practice in West Hartford, Ct for 20 years and continued her practice in Tucson, AZ. She can be remembered for helping many who suffered from Alcohol and Drug Addiction. She also specialized in grief and trauma counseling and conducted numerous Group Therapy Programs Susan was also a Life Coach, Reike 2 and was fortunate to study Cranial Sacral Therapy under the late John Upledger. Susan had an intense love for animals with cats being her favorite. She volunteered her services in Tucson, Az helping people deal with the grief of losing a pet. She had several creative talents. She was a Published Author and Oil Painting Artist. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Heaven gained another Angel.



