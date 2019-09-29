Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish (All attendees are requested to go directly to church)
370 May Road
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Susan Cope Obituary
Susan (Lynch) Cope, 70, wife of the late Richard Cope, of East Hampton, passed away September 26, 2019 in Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Long Island, NY, daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Dillon) Lynch. Susan was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and was employed by Makiaris Media Services as a Media Buyer. Being a caring and devoted "Mamaw" to her grandchildren was Susan's greatest joy. She was also an avid boater with her husband Richard and active in the East Hampton Senior Center. Susan especially loved to shop, always looking for the "Deal of the Century". She leaves her daughter, Shannon Lougee and her husband Stephen of Norwich, her son Sean Cope and his wife Jennifer of Middletown and her grandchildren, Zachary, Micaela, Meredith and Abigail. Susan will also be fondly remembered by her sisters; Jane Morrow and her husband Gary of OH, Denise Lynch of Manchester and Maureen Gustafson and her husband Brian of East Hampton; her brother, Thomas Lynch of Middlefield, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday September 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Susan's life will be held on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. All attendees are requested to go directly to church. Burial will follow in Green Cemetery, 99 Hubbard Street, Glastonbury. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
