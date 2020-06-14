Susan E. Salaun-Palmer
Passed away on June 4,2020 in Silver Springs, FL. She was born June 30,1950 in Springfield, MA. She would spend her days crafting, spending time with family, playing pool and living the retired life. She was predeceased by her first husband John Salaun and late husband Larry Palmer. Susan has two children a son John and wife Jennifer and 2 granddaughters Emma and Lindsay. A daughter Yvonne and a grandson Alyxander. Two step daughters Kristine and Kathleen Palmer and 4 grandchildren. Susan was the oldest of 3 brothers Richard,Daniel and Wendy and Wayne Gegenheimer and 3 nephews.Susan had a heart of gold she would do anything for anyone.She had a love for animals, riding her purple Harley along The beaches of Florida, camping and her family. She will be forever missed.

Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 14 to Jun. 27, 2020.
