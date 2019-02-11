Services D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 (860) 563-6117 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Boulevard Wethersfield , CT 06109 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of the Incarnation 544 Prospect Street Wethersfield , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Susan Silva Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Ellen Silva

1950 - 2019

Susan Ellen Silva, 68, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Susan was born in Hartford on May 29, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Louis Albert and Helen Mae (Kemp) Marcacci. Susan grew up in Hartford and graduated in 1964 from St. Augustine School and 1968 from South Catholic High School. She went on to attend Post College in Waterbury studying Marketing and Management. She also took business courses through Wharton Business School earning in 1992 Retirement Plans Basic Features and DC Approaches, 1993 Retirement Plans Defined Benefit Approaches and Plan Administration and in 1993 Life Disability Income and Other Welfare Benefit Programs Design and Administration. In addition Sue earned her first FINRA Series 6 registration and was a SPARK Accredited Retirement Plan Specialist. Known as Sue Silva in the workforce, she worked for many years in financial services for The Phoenix, Aetna, ING and most recently worked as a Pension Plan Administrator at Voya Financial.Susan (who was affectionately known to her family as Mom, Grandma Susie, Auntie Susie, Susie or Suz) enjoyed making chocolate lollipop souvenirs for any party, occasion or holiday. Her granddaughters frequently passed them out at birthday parties, to teachers for the holidays and religious events. Susie also loved visiting her brother Billy and his family in Florida and in her younger days spent time at the beaches in Niantic. Susie made the best Italian pasta sauce with spicy Italian sausage. She was famous for always making more food than what was needed at any holiday or party event. No one ever went hungry when she was in charge of party planning. She was the "hostess with the mostest" and made everyone feel welcome with tons of entrees, sides and desserts. Susie was always trying a new dessert recipe, there was always a new type of cheesecake or chocolate chip cookie pie for everyone to enjoy. She also made the best sugar cookies. Susie also had a great sense of style and taste in music. She loved music by Andrea Bocelli among many other artists and had always loved dancing until foot surgery in 2006 sidelined her from going dancing. She loved to take care of her garden at home and frequently planted new flowers such as roses. Susie enjoyed watching FOX News, and reality TV shows such as Say Yes to The Dress and several home decorating shows. Susie also enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel almost as much as her daughter. Susie was an especially devoted grandmother, she cherished her two granddaughters and loved spending time with them. She passed down to them her mother's beloved recipe for one egg cake. That was a special baking lesson the girls will forever remember. Susie also showered her granddaughters with as much love and affection as she possibly could and spoiled them with almost anything they asked for, from clothing to toys. Grandma Susie was also the one who would lovingly mend any of their ripped clothing and toys. Most of all she was exceptionally proud of them for all of their accomplishments in school.Susie was a loving pet owner to cats and dogs over the years, she leaves her 4 year old chocolate Chiweenie dog, Bella, who Susie loved very much and made sure she'd have a good home with her daughter Leslie and her family.Susie raised her daughter Leslie and was extremely proud of her. She trusted Leslie in her final days to make the best choices for her to be free of her pain from metastatic gastric cancer and psoriatic arthritis. She fought hard to get better so she could see her granddaughters grow up, but God had other plans.Susie will be forever missed by her devoted daughter Leslie Williams and her husband Johnathan Williams of Wethersfield, along with her cherished granddaughters Haley Williams and Avery Williams. She also leaves her sister Lois Perrupato of Wethersfield, her brother William Marcacci and his wife Pamela of Palm Bay, FL along with many nieces, a nephew, several great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves her many friends and work colleagues. Susie will be missed by all who knew her.Funeral services will leave at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (TODAY) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Memorial donations in Susie's name may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.