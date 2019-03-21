Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN EMMA GREEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUSAN EMMA GREEN Obituary
Susan Emma Green, 79, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born October 10, 1939 in Summerton, SC, daughter of the late William and Susie Green. Susan retired from the USPS after many years of service and was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She leaves behind her best friend and life time companion, her sister, Duretta Green of Hartford and brother, Joseph Green of High Point, NC. A celebration of Susan's life will take place Friday, March 22 at 11:00am at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT with visitation at 10:00am. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave a message of comfort for the Green family, visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now