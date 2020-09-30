Susan Fagan

After suffering for several months, God has taken Sue to Heaven and has diminished all her pain. She passed away at The Hospital of Central Connecticut on September 26, 2020 at 4:50pm with her son Michael and her Life Partner Diane of 43 years, at her side holding her hands until her last breath. She was the kindest, most giving, most loving, most clever, smartest and funniest person that you would ever meet. Sue spent her career as a Graphic Designer (and by the way a damned good one) at a workplace place that needs no mention for the last 42 years. She was the best Life Partner, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother (Dippy-Doo), and friend to everyone she had the pleasure of knowing. Sue had an especially wonderful relationship with her Granddaughter Caitie. Caitie was the absolute love and light of Sue's life. They had a special bond that no one could ever imagine. She will watch over and hover over Caitie forever. She also had a special bond with her one and only son, another light of her life. He was always on her mind and she always said he was the best son a Mother could ever ask for He was very tender, loving and always available to her especially this past 2 months when things were very difficult. He sacrificed an awful lot of his time to get her to her appointments in the most comfortable way he could provide. She leaves behind Diane, her Life Partner of 43 years, her beloved son Michael and his wife Lisa, her one and only best daughter-in-law, and of course her best in the world Grandaughter, Caitie. She also leaves behind her sisters, Lois in England, Linda in California, and her best friend and sister, Brenda and a brother, Warren in Florida. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and loving extended Family and some very, very good Friends and some very good neighbors. She is now with her Mom and Dad, Doris and Bob, her sisters, Roberta and Nancy and of course Babci Szlachetka. May Sue rest in the Peace of God, the Blessed Mother and all of the Angels that surrounded her when she needed them most. Due to the COVID crisis, there will be a very small private family service. When all is well and back to normal, we will have a Celebration of Sue's life on the Anniversary of her passing and all will be welcome. To extend condolences online, please visit FarleySullivan.com