Susan (St. Laurent) Gaetano, 53, of Fox Run Court, Newington passed away on June 28, 2020. Born on July 1, 1966 in Hartford, CT, she was the seventh and last child to Louis and Jeanne (Lessard) St. Laurent (both predeceased). She lived in Newington for much of her life including the last eight years with her brother, Denis. Susan touched the hearts of so many and will be missed dearly. She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Jacqueline Gaetano Dominique of Yuma, AZ and Paige Gaetano of Rome, NY. Along with her daughters, Sue leaves behind her two most treasured grandchildren, Collins Jeanne Dominique and Marshall Lincoln Dominique. All four individuals were the pride and joy of her life. In addition to her son-in-law Cody Dominique of Yuma, AZ and her ex-husband James Gaetano of Manchester, CT, Sue leaves behind three brothers: Michel St. Laurent and his wife Pierrette Robert of La Patrie, Quebec, Camille St. Laurent of East Hartford and his ex-wife Odette LeBlanc St. Laurent Koon (predeceased) of Somers and Denis St. Laurent of Newington along with three sisters: Louise St. Laurent Leblanc and her husband Norman LeBlanc of Claremont, NH (both predeceased), Carol St. Laurent Beattie and her husband James Beattie of Wethersfield, and Claire St. Laurent Grant and her ex-husband Gary Grant of New Britain, CT and Mesa, AZ respectively as well as good friends, Marlene Cook, Cherie Hawes, Kim Glaser Rowan and Lynne Thomas (predeceased). Sue, or as most people affectionately called her "Susie", also leaves behind nine nephews and nieces including Michel (Meagan), Patrick (Claire-Hélène), Alain (Elizabeth), Bruce (ex-partner Céline), Shaun (Angela), Alanna (Scott), Kelly (Tim), Lee, and Danielle (Chase) as well as fourteen grandnephews and nieces including Maxime, Alexis, Zachary, Issac, Jayden, Madison, Maïtée, Louis, Taylor, Mallary, Arthur, Adele, Sarah and Julian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church (a.k.a. Annunciation Parish), 626 Williard Avenue, Newington, CT. Please remember to bring your face masks. Thank you. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 1309 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT. In lieu of any flowers, please send any memorial donations to the American Lung Association
.