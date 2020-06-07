Susan Treutle Hansen passed away June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Susan was born September 26, 1918 in Bridgewater, CT. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Harriet Treutle and her husband of 64 years, Clarence Hansen. Susan attended New Milford High School and Crandal Secretarial School. She worked at Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford for 38 years. Susan had a remarkable recall of events that occurred through her life time. She was able to compare those past events with her daily life. Susan had a great love for animals, birds, and flowers. She took great pleasure watching the birds feast at the feeder outside her window at Middlewoods Assisted Living of Newington where she resided for the past two years. She grew fond of her caregivers at Middlewoods who were exceptional in the care they provided. Susan leaves two nieces, Linda Perregaux and spouse Jerry of New York, and Donna Newman of Massachusetts, lifelong dear friends Wayne and Debbie Carpenter, and the children of her best friend Barbara Carpenter who predeceased her, Karen and Skip Cooke. Susan also leaves dear friends, Harold and Ida Ducey, Nancy Ryan, and several caring neighbors. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be to the Masonic Home, Wallingford. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.