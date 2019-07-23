Susan Kay (Ruede) Heuberger entered eternal life on July 20, 2019. A lifelong resident of Middlefield, she was born in Middletown on August 24, 1950 to the late Roland Roy Ruede and Mary Ives Miller. Susan was a 1968 graduate of Middletown High School, and a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing, she enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a nurse, continuing to work for Hartford Healthcare after retiring from the State of Connecticut. For most of her life, Fife & Drum Corps was a passion. She was a member of the Coginchaug Jr Fife & Drum Corps, and was the first member to win in competition. As an adult she played for many years with the Deep River Fife & Drum Corps. She was a member of the Middlefield Democratic Town Committee, Susan Carrington Clarke NSDAR, Ft Saybrook Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Women Descendants of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Co, Associated Daughters of Early American Witches, and Descendants of Cape Cod & the Islands. Susan leaves her daughters, Barbara Pedro (George), and Angela Mallia. Sisters, Mary Johnson (Timothy Gable), Rosemarie Ruede, a grandson, Tyler Joseph, and, granddaughter, Ella Pedro. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Barbara Ann Plourde, brother Timothy John Hooper, and daughter Melanie Anne Heuberger. The family wished to thank the staff of Smilow Cancer Hospital MICU for their care. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 am at Middlefield Federated Church, 402 Main Street, Middlefield. Burial will follow in Middlefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019