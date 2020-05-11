Susan Jane Glazier-Shapiro passed peacefully in her sleep on May 8th after a long illness. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on Oct. 5, 1940 to retired state Supreme Court Justice Louis Shapiro and Betty Reyna Older. A Unionville native, Susan graduated from Unionville High School and later received a Bachelors from University of Connecticut and a Masters in Accounting from University of Hartford. She was an accomplished career woman, holding positions as Comptroller at Metallica in Bristol, and Travelers Insurance in Hartford. She was President of the Hartford Chapter of the National Association of Accountants. She is survived by her brother, Andrew Shapiro and son, Randall Carlson. The family will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store