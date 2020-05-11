Susan J. Glazier
1940 - 2020
Susan Jane Glazier-Shapiro passed peacefully in her sleep on May 8th after a long illness. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on Oct. 5, 1940 to retired state Supreme Court Justice Louis Shapiro and Betty Reyna Older. A Unionville native, Susan graduated from Unionville High School and later received a Bachelors from University of Connecticut and a Masters in Accounting from University of Hartford. She was an accomplished career woman, holding positions as Comptroller at Metallica in Bristol, and Travelers Insurance in Hartford. She was President of the Hartford Chapter of the National Association of Accountants. She is survived by her brother, Andrew Shapiro and son, Randall Carlson. The family will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to read of the passing of my girl-hood friend, Sue-Jay. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to Andy & Randy. Sue and I had great fun growing up in Unionville and later as teen-agers in West Hartford where we lived within walking distance from each-other. When we were both married and I moved back to Farmington and Sue lived in Simsbury, she baby-sat my daughter when I returned to work. We remained friends for many years and even took our children on vacation together. Although we eventually lost touch and went our separate ways, Sue will always remain in my memory as a close and important friend. May she rest in eternal peace and may the perpetual light shine upon her. May her memory be for a blessing.
Nancy Woodwell-Freedman
Friend
