So long to our dear friend, Sue of West Hartford. Susan passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020. She loved animals, knick-knacks, flowers and holidays. Above all, Sue loved to prepare feasts for all her friends. Our deepest thanks, Sue - you made life so sweet! Friends and family will gather, and eat cookies, in memorial Friday, July 31st at 2pm, Elizabeth Park rock garden, look for yellow balloons. Call 860-830-0763 for more info.



