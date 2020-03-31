|
|
Susan (Crim) LaBrecque, 71, passed away Saturday 3/28/2020 at Saint Joseph's Living Center. Born in Miami, Florida 4/21/48 daughter of the late Jack and Eleanor Crim. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 40 years, Ronald LaBrecque, in 2013. She is survived by her Brother, Steven Crim and his wife Mary, children Jon-Paul LaBrecque and wife Bridgett and Jennifer (LaBrecque) Tew and her husband Matthew, and her beloved grandchildren Dylan and Kaleb LaBrecque, Gwendolyn and Audrey Tew. A longtime resident of Columbia, she drove school bus for over twenty years. Many marveled at the fact that she knew everyone by name and would often introduce them as "they were on my bus". She was the proudest of the generations of students who she saw grow from their first day of Kindergarten to the day they graduated high school. She will be dearly missed, but her propensity for really bad puns will not. Services will be private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations in her name can be made to the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020