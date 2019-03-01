Susan "Sue" Lake (Bradbury) Przybylski, 86, of East Windsor, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1932, daughter of John Bradbury ad Lucy Dodds. She was the loving wife of Jack Przybylski for 61years. Sue was a devoted Registered Nurse and enjoyed her career for many decades. She was employed by Hartford Hospital (9th floor North), and then later retired from Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester, as a nursing supervisor. Sue was a warm-hearted mother and grandmother. Several generations filled her home with love. She spent many sunny afternoons gardening and baking alongside the grandkids, and thoroughly enjoyed quilting. She was most known for being patient and kind, and never raised her voice or had a harsh word to say about anyone. She was predeceased by her husband Jack in April, 2017. Sue is survived by her sister Lucy Higgins, and six children; John and Kim Przybylski of Ellington, Dave Przybylski and wife Karen Schortman of East Windsor, Sharon and Jon Vitale of Broad Brook, James Przybylski of Ellington, Nancy Manstan of East Haddam, and Beth and Mike Kaselouskas of Suffield; as well as eight grandchildren: Jason and Ryan Przybylski, Erica Riggins, Danielle Keever, Daniel and Sarah Manstan, Brett and Lindsay Kaselouskas; and six great grandchildren. Her family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Browne Memorial Chapels 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 4, 2019 at 10:30 am, in St. Catherine's Church (St. Marianne Cope Parish) 4 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook (Please go directly to the church). Burial will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Broad Brook. Memorial donations may be made to the , National Processing Ctr. P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary