Susan (DeMonte) LaMonte lost her battle with cancer on May 28th, 2020. Sue was born on June 17th,1949 in Hartford, CT to her loving parents Joseph DeMonte and Angeline (Vallario) DeMonte. Sue was predeceased by her husband Joseph LaMonte, her brother Joe DeMonte and her father Joseph DeMonte. Sue grew up in Hartford, CT and graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1967. She enjoyed her early years in both Hartford and West Hartford, CT, where she was employed at CNA Insurance and Golfer's Warehouse. She then settled in Port St. Lucie, FL, where she has resided for the past 25 years. She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed playing golf, going to the casino and volunteering at the Elks Club in Port St. Lucie, among many other things. Sue was always full of life. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, happy go lucky personality, homemade raviolis and delicious Italian sauce. Sue is survived by her mother, Angeline DeMonte, her uncles John Vallario and Vinny Vallario, her cousin Lori Vallario, her nephews Anthony DeMonte and Joseph DeMonte, her niece Gina Cicero, her 7 great nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Jennifer DeMonte. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Sue's dear friends Joyce and Betty, for their tireless efforts in keeping her comfortable and at home during her final weeks. Due to the current situation, the family will celebrate her life at a later date. Sue is loved and will be missed. She will always remain in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store