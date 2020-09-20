Susan (Miffitt) Hutt, 77, of East Hartford, loving wife of 56 years of Raymond W. Hutt, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with her devoted husband by her side. Born on August 30, 1943 and raised in Willimantic, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. and Bebiane (Arton) Miffitt, and had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 56 years. Susan was a graduate of Manchester High School, class of 1961 and later attended Morse Business School in Hartford. She worked as a receptionist at Travelers for many years and was a friend to all. Susan volunteered in the community, starting and running an annual back pack drive, coaching CYO cheerleading, teaching religious education, cuddling preemies in the NICU at Hartford Hospital and countless other activities. A devout Catholic, Susan was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, East Hartford, and was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother and Padre Pio. Susan loved to walk daily and go to Hampton Beach, Narraganset, and Boston. She also enjoyed her sweets, Broadway shows, shopping at TJ Maxx, going to the movies and her shows. But most of all, everything in her life revolved around her family. She was a patient listener and never judged anyone. There was not a person in need who she did not pray for. She was kind to all and gave unconditional love. Everyone she met became her friend. She was a beloved "Meme" to her cherished grandchildren and grand dogs. Her family and faith brought her the most joy in life. Along with her beloved husband Ray, Susan is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Hutt of Glastonbury, Lesley Magarian and her husband, Michael, of South Windsor, Stacey Haggerty and her husband, Darren, of Tolland; and her seven adored grandchildren, Christopher Costello of Glastonbury, Katherine Bement and her husband, Scott, of Canandaigua, NY, Dora Mitchel of Glastonbury, Jillian and Matthew Haggerty of Tolland and Alex and Ava Magarian of South Windsor. She also leaves her brother, Lawrence Miffitt and his wife, Cindy, of Hershey, PA; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and countless lifelong friends who meant so much to her. Due to the current health pandemic, a private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Willimantic. A public Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Susan's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced when restrictions have been lifted. There were no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation, 463 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (donate online at www.parkinson.org
). Susan's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Peggy, Julliett, and Monique for their kindness, professional care, love, and compassion given to Susan and her entire family. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
