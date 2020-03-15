Home

Susan M. Welch


1943 - 2020
Susan M. Welch Obituary
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Susan M. Welch, 76, was called to eternal life at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born Hartford on December 28, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Francis & Genevieve (Sampsel) Hagerty. She was a longtime Newington resident where she was a communicant of Church of the Holy Spirit and during her working years, an active member of the Newington Chamber of Commerce. Prior to her retirement, she was the owner of the Elite Answering Service. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael K. Welch and a sister Patricia Hagerty. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her children, Kelly A. Welch of New Britain, Timothy Welch and his wife Diana of Darien, & Kevin M. Welch of Newington, and four dear grandchildren, Jason, Samantha, Brady & Ava. Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18 with an 11:30 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Church of the Holy Spirit, with Rites of Committal following the Mass at West Meadow Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call for visitation before the Mass on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. To share a memory or words of comfort with Susan's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
