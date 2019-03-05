Susan Marie Orzech, 70, of the Villages section of Florida, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday (February 12, 2019). Born November 7th, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Harry R. Hill and Esther M. Hill of Port Jervis, New York. Susan grew up and spent a majority of her life in Binghamton, New York. She attended Binghamton North High School graduating in 1966. In 1987 the family moved to Southington, Connecticut where she later became a Secretary at Farmington High School. She was an avid follower of Faith and enjoyed her friends and fellow followers of the churches she regularly attended. She loved travelling and seeing various parts of the world with her husband Ted (whom recently passed in November of 2018). She also was active in her neighborhood book club as well as ceramic classes, the Connecticut club as well as her favorite the Mickey Mouse Club, during her years living in the Villages, Florida. She also was a very close follower and huge fan of the New York Football Giants, and belonged to the New York Giants Fan club in the Villages.Susan is survived by her two sons Mark E. Dawson of the Villages, Florida, and Craig T. Dawson of Southington. She is predeceased by a son, Brian R. Dawson, husband Theodore Orzech and brother Robert Hill. Susan leaves behind many good friends and relatives. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.Calling hours for Susan and her husband Ted will be held on Friday (Mar. 8) from 5:00-7:00pm at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday (Mar. 9) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary