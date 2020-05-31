Susan Matarazzo
Susan (Hunt) Matarazzo passed away on May 25, 2020, a few weeks short of her 83rd birthday. She was the daughter of George Pratt Hunt Jr. and Eugenia Carlton, born on June 21st, 1937 in North Adams, MA. As a young girl, she moved to Hartford, CT with her mother and brother Peter. Sue graduated from Weaver High and remained in the Hartford area the rest of her life. She married Frank Matarazzo Jr., on September 20th, 1958. As a former choral singer for the Sweet Adelines she loved singing and treasured music. She loved taking care of her pets, especially her dogs, relaxing by her pool, playing bingo and more than anything, spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and deeply loved her children and grandchildren. Sue will be forever missed and held in the hearts of her surviving husband Frank; four children, Jean Crispino and husband Michael Crispino, Michael Matarazzo, Kenneth Matarazzo and wife Nicole Matarazzo and Lori Henry and husband David Henry; 6 adored grandchildren who affectionately referred to her as "Grammy, Gram and Grandma Sue," Sara, Mac, Mia, Todd, Luke and Elle. A Celebration of Life honoring Susan will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association - https://www.alz.org/. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condoleneces please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
