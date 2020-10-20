1/1
Susan McCarthy
Susan Richards McCarthy, age 73, of Newington, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by her husband and two children. Born in Elyria, Ohio to the late Sanford Richards and Madelyn Glynn Richards, Susan resided in Newington for the past 49 years with her devoted, loving husband and best friend, Tom. Susan graduated from Northwest Catholic High School in 1965 and continued onto Cardinal Cushing College in Boston, Massachusetts where she graduated with a degree in teaching. Susan was born to be a teacher, as she worked at Head Start in Windsor, nurturing the lives of hundreds of children. She went on to teach and direct the preschool program at Capital Community College for 22 years, continuing to grow and inspire everyone who walked through her door. She was a mentor, confidante, friend, and role model to all. In addition to her work as an educator, Susan was passionate about all sports, but especially her beloved Boston Red Sox. She attended every sporting event in which her two children, who would move mountains for her, participated in, from baseball to football to soccer. Susan could also be found on the shores of Charlestown, Rhode Island every summer with Tom, her "sister," Jeanne Kelly and her husband, Neil, her pets, Kasea, Bella, and Rosie, whom she loved and referred to as her "girls," and her greatest treasures, her five grandchildren, Finn, Jude, Sabine, Josie, and Dylan. These children were the absolute loves of her life and were so fortunate to call her their nana. In addition to her husband, grandchildren, and pets, Susan leaves behind her daughter, Kimberly Ashworth of West Hartford and her partner, Mike, and his daughters, Lauren and McKenzie; her son, Tommy of Hanover, Massachusetts and his wife, Caitlin, and her brother Bill Richards of Yarmouth, Maine. The number of cousins and friends that Susan has touched, loved, and supported cannot be counted. She was truly like no other and those lucky enough to have been, even a small part of her life, were made to feel like they were the biggest and best part of her life. The McCarthy family would also like to thank the staff at the Atrium in Rocky Hill who cared for Susan and comforted her with compassion and love, throughout her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 21st, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
October 19, 2020
I went to NWCH with Sue and can honestly say she always had a smile for everyone. Thoughtful, kind and the best sense of humor. I enjoyed reading about her wonderful family and know her memory will be forever in their hearts. Thank you for touching my life so many years ago dear, sweet Reasch❤
Joan Finnegan
Friend
October 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
