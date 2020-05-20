Susan R. (Osber) Molin, 80, beloved wife of the late Leonard Molin, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in NY and lived in West Hartford. Susan was the office manager for Consolidated Duct Company and Allen Molin Landscape Contractor of Bloomfield. She leaves her sons Allen and Laura Molin of West Hartford, and their daughter Rebecca Lynn Molin, Peter and Cynthia Molin of Broad Brook and their daughter Samantha Elaine Collazo and her husband Joshua, Brianna Couture, Alyssa Chapa and her husband Phillip; and great-grandchildren Rylan, Melody, Broden, Julianna, Olivia, and Peyton. Besides her husband Leonard, she was predeceased by a granddaughter Melissa Joy Molin. A private graveside Service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Melissa Joy Molin Memorial Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.