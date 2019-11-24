Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Susan Muller Obituary
Susan (Kescenovitz) Muller, 72, of Bloomfield and previously of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at Touchpoints at Bloomfield. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of the late Paul and Helene (Bernautt) Kescenovitz. Susan was a hairdresser for many years in Rocky Hill. She later went on to work as a clerk at the CT. Student Loan Foundation. Susan was a gifted artist and enjoyed creating beautiful art in her free time. She was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield. Susan leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Muller and her husband Alexander Karr; her beloved granddaughter, Sarah Oles; two brothers, Mark Kescenovitz and Thomas Kescenovitz and his wife Judy; and a sister, Julianne Peterson. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Kescenovitz. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday (November 26, 2019) at 2 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM just prior to the service. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
