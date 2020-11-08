1/1
Susan Nevico
Susan (Weber) Nevico, 59, wife of Thomas Nevico of Rocky Hill, passed away November 5, 2020 at home after a long illness. She was born in Hartford, daughter of Paula (Weber) Thulen and the late Frederick Weber Sr. Sue was a graduate of Rocky Hill High School. She went on to be self-employed in several businesses, including Bella Tan. Sue's love and kindness has touched many. Sue also loved her dogs, raising, breeding and rescuing many. She trained them as show dogs, winning several competitions. Sue was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Mimi. Besides her husband Tom, Sue leaves her son Tommy Nevico Jr. of Rocky Hill, her daughter Melissa Nevico and Vincenzo Palma of North Haven, her mother Paula Thulen and her husband Phil of Windsor, her sisters, Lisa Gibbons and her husband Bob of Glastonbury, Beth Bonetti and her husband Jim of East Hartland, and her brother Fred Weber and his wife Lisa of Rocky Hill. She also leaves her grandchildren, Mason (her sweet face), and Jaxon (her peanut), along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends including a very special friend of 55 years Peggy Sullivan and her husband Tom of Rocky Hill. "We will always love our Suezzi" Friends may call on Friday November 13, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. All attendees must wear masks and social distancing will be observed. A Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 7, 2020
Tom,so sorry to here the news. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Rich Menko
Friend
