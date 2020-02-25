Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
24 Lincoln Ave
Bristol, CT
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Heritage United Pentecostal Church
48 Lewis St
Bristol, CT
Susan R. Cargill


1946 - 2020
Susan R. Cargill, 74, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home. She was born on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Lester B. and Rena (Stockwell) Rich. Susan is the loving wife of Raymond Cargill for 53 years. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading and she adored her pets. Besides her husband, Raymond, Susan is survived by her daughters Belinda, Karen and Elizabeth Cargill all of Burlington; granddaughter Rena; brothers Glenn and Kim; sisters Linda, Leslie, Amy, Valerie, Wendy, Sandra, Candi and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol from 5PM until 7PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10AM directly at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol. A burial will follow at Burlington Center Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Susan's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 25, 2020
