Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farmington Gardens
999 Farmington Ave
Farmington, CT
Susan R. Kelly Obituary
Susan R. Kelly (nee Van Brunt), wife of Brian Kelly, mother of Brian T. Kelly and his wife Robin, Timothy P. Kelly, and grandmother to Jack and Brodie Kelly, passed on August 6, 2019 in Avon, Connecticut. Burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be hosted by her family on Friday, August 9, 2109 between 1:00-4:00pm at Farmington Gardens, 999 Farmington Ave., Farmington, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please remember Susan with a simple act of kindness. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
