Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Brummett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan S. Brummett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan S. Brummett Obituary
Susan S. Brummett, 78, of Niantic, formerly of Newington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2019. Susan is survived by her loving husband Robert W. Brummett of Niantic; her son Gary L. Brummett and his wife Maureen of Southington; her daughter Pamela Brummett Roberts and her partner Mark Mitsock of Milford, MA; two grandchildren Thomas J. Brummett and wife Vika of Colorado Springs, CO and Elyse C. Brummett and her fiancé Stefanie Erickson of Springfield, MA; and two great-grandchildren Lucas F. Brummett and Amelia S. Brummett, all of Colorado Springs, CO; her sister Nancy S. Giudice of Plainville and 3 nephews and their families. Calling hours for Susan will be held at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1-3 PM followed by a memorial service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, ATTN: BT5K, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at http://hope.abta.org. Please share a memory of Susan with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now