Susan S. Olsen, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on June 22, 2020 after a long illness. Born on September 16, 1937 as the first daughter of Mary Catherine and Bruce W. Stocking, MD. In addition to her parents, the family included her sister Anne MacDougal and James P. Stocking. The family lived in Indiana and Susan particularly enjoyed summering on the upper peninsula of Lake Michigan. Susan began her collegiate career at Smith College, going on to receive her degree from the University of Hartford. While at Smith, she met the love of her life Peter, and they married in 1958. They raised four sons at their home in Somers Connecticut. Susan worked for Connecticut National Bank as an officer in their IT division and had a long and successful career. At the bank, she was admired for her strong work ethic, keen intellect, and compassionate leadership. Susan loved her family and shared their passion for outdoor sports and activities to include camping, skiing, and tennis. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the beaches near Watch Hill Rhode Island, and along the rocky New England coastline. She looked forward to the holidays, particularly Christmas, when the family was all together. The family loved her gourmet cooking and the after dinner fierce competitions on the cribbage board. One of Susan's favorite activities was solving the weekend New York Times crossword puzzle with her husband. Susan was a gifted crafter, known for making beautiful Icelandic sweaters. She especially excelled in knitting and needlepoint, with her Christmas Stockings receiving national recognition. She is survived by her husband Peter; Her sister Anne and brother Jim; Her four sons Mark, James, Karl Robert, and Richard; Daughter in laws, Lisa, Barbara, Maureen, and Carol; Six grandchildren Jessica, Corey, Brittany, Conner, Benjamin, and Luke; and great granddaughter Charlotte. Services for Susan will be privately celebrated by the family in accordance with her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial remembrances be made to the Somers Fire Department 400 Main Street, Somers, Connecticut 06071.



