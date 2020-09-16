1/
Susan S. Wickwire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Stone Wickwire, age 69, of Redding, CT, formerly of Ellington, died Friday September 11, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of 46 years of James D. Wickwire, Jr. She was born in Springfield, MA, January 13, 1951, daughter of the late David L. and Shirley (Woolley) Stone. She was a resident of Redding for over 30 years. She grew up in Wilbraham, MA and graduated from Bates College in 1973 with High Honors in French. After a brief career in banking she left the workforce in 1977 to raise a family. She was a dedicated mother who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. Susan enjoyed traveling, gourmet dining and was an avid sports fan, particularly of the New England Patriots and UConn Men's and Women's Basketball. Susan loved ballet and all kinds of music, especially live performances. She was a devoted fan of the band Pearl Jam, and she and her husband traveled all over North America to see more than 30 of their live concerts. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons: Matthew Wickwire and his wife Tracy of Durham, CT, Scott Wickwire and his wife Raishawn of Portland, OR; brother: Jonathan Stone of East Longmeadow, MA; sister: Nancy Nelson and her husband Richard of Hampden, MA; 2 grandchildren: Penelope and Thomas Wickwire both of Durham, CT; and a large extended family including many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EB Research Partnership or the Inner-City Scholarship Fund. A graveside service will be held, Monday September 21 at 11:30 am at Hull Cemetery, Route 53, Redding. There are no calling hours. The Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Hull Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved