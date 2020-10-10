Susan Truth Scotti, 57, of Granby, beloved wife of Kevin Scotti, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was born in New Jersey on March 8, 1963; to Samuel Martin and the late Margaret "Peggy" Martin. Susan worked as a Systems Analyst for the State of Connecticut for over 28 years. Susan is survived by her husband, Kevin Scotti, father, Samuel K. Martin, a daughter, Elizabeth Scotti, a son, Tom Scotti, four siblings, Denise Maura, Ken Martin, Phyllis Martin-Borrero, David Martin, and four nieces and nephews, Jonathon Witkins, Jessica Maura, Henry Borrero, and Felcia Borrero. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380. For online expressions of sympathy please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.