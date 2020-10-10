1/
Susan Scotti
1963 - 2020
Susan Truth Scotti, 57, of Granby, beloved wife of Kevin Scotti, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was born in New Jersey on March 8, 1963; to Samuel Martin and the late Margaret "Peggy" Martin. Susan worked as a Systems Analyst for the State of Connecticut for over 28 years. Susan is survived by her husband, Kevin Scotti, father, Samuel K. Martin, a daughter, Elizabeth Scotti, a son, Tom Scotti, four siblings, Denise Maura, Ken Martin, Phyllis Martin-Borrero, David Martin, and four nieces and nephews, Jonathon Witkins, Jessica Maura, Henry Borrero, and Felcia Borrero. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Susan's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380. For online expressions of sympathy please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
OCT
11
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
My deepest Sympathies to your family. I had the privilege of working with her in the probate system. Most of my interaction with her was over the phone, she had such a calming voice and she was so very kind, and always so willing to help you. She was amazing at her job. She will truly be missed.
Suzanne
Coworker
October 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Katie
Neighbor
October 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
