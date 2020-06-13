Susan Sena

Sorry for your loss Beverly.
John Pavano
Susan (Low) Sena, 69, of Bristol, formerly of Plainville, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer that she faced with much strength and optimism. The daughter of Beverly (Schaefer) and the late George Low, she was a 1968 graduate of Plainville High School. Susan was a lab technician for Hartford Hospital for more than 30 years, where she leaves many friends and co-workers. She had a passion for travelling, finding peace and serenity in her annual visits to Maine with her girlfriends, where she fulfilled her love for shopping as a proud supporter of LL Bean. She enjoyed crafts and gardening, and was a devoted caretaker to her parents over the past five years. In addition to her mother, Beverly, she leaves her brother, Steven Low and his wife, Kimberly of Wallingford; her nieces and nephews, Zachary Low of Brooklyn, Caleigh, Lacie, and Justin Low, all of Wallingford, and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, Susan may be remembered with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 71 Russel Rd, Newington, CT 06111. Honoring Susan's wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to Susan's family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 13, 2020.