Susan Northrup Shaw, age 82, of Colchester, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, at Hartford Hospital after suffering a major stroke. Born in Springfield, MA on March 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Herbert & Alice (Damon) Northrup. As a young woman, Susan met David Shaw and was quickly swept off her feet. The couple married on June 6, 1957; they made their home and raised their family in New York and later moved to Connecticut. She worked a job that she loved as a medical secretary for UCONN Health. Soon after retirement in 2001, Susan & David moved to Cape Cod, MA where they spent the next 15 years enjoying time with each other and with new friends they met along the way. Over the years Susan faced many difficult times and experienced tremendous loss, but she remained strong and courageous. Her positive attitude shined through even the darkest of moments; a true testament to just how resilient she was. Known to be kind, friendly and always eager to help, Susan volunteered at many different places throughout the years including the Mark Twain house in Hartford, the Thornton Burgess Museum in Cape Cod and the Falmouth Hospital in Falmouth, MA. She enjoyed knitting and was a talented seamstress who made American Girl doll clothing and more recently made masks to help protect people from Covid-19. In addition to her beloved husband of over 63 years, Susan will be forever loved and always missed by her daughter, Wendy Baver of Andover; her grandsons, James Baver of East Hartford, Steven Baver of Middletown & his girlfriend, Angelina of Durham and Joseph Eza & his fiancé, Kayla Muller of Cromwell; her granddaughter, Megan Eza & her wife, Melinda Testori, of Coventry; her sister, Constance Wickman of West Springfield, MA; her loving friend, Pushpa; and numerous extended family members & friends. Susan was predeceased by her son, Steven Shaw in 1976; her daughter, Pamela Eza in 2014; and her grandson, Brandon Eza in 2005. Care of private arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate
which is a charity that was near & dear to Susan's heart. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com