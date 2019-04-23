Susan Taraschuk passed away on April 2, 2019 in Cookeville, Tennessee at the age of 67.Susan is survived by her brother Ted and his wife June of New Britain, CT. her sister Rosalie and her husband Rich Battistini of Cookeville, TN; her niece Erin Keeley, nephews Ed Keeley, Tom Keeley, Ted Taraschuk, and Jesse Taraschuk. She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Rosalie Taraschuk of Kensington CT, her sister Elizabeth Keeley, and brother Thomas Taraschuk. Susan was born on April 2, 1952 in New Britain, CT to Theodore and Rosalie Taraschuk. She graduated from Berlin High School in 1970 and UCONN in 1974 with a degree in microbiology. Susan worked as a microbiologist in numerous states for numerous companies but always considered her house in Cookeville, TN as her home. Susan was generous with her family members and loved gardening and her cats. She was especially fond of day lilies and loved to find new varieties to add to her gardens.A memorial service is scheduled for April 27, 2019 at 11 Am at Christian Life Church, 496 Kensington Road Berlin, CT. A reception will follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Susan's life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.





