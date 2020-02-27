Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Mullis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Todd Mullis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Todd Mullis Obituary
On February 25, 2020, Susan Todd Mullis left this Earth after fighting a long battle of illnesses. She is survived by her husband Bradford King, his son Marcus, and his fiancée Dorothy, her sister Jane Briner, her daughters Allison and Leslie, and her brother David, his sons Jessie, his wife Terenia, son Tavin, and Jacob, his wife Jackie, daughter Samantha and son Lucas. Calling hours will be at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, on Saturday, February 29, with Calling Hours from 1-3 and Sharing Memories from 3-4 p.m. Reception to follow. Online expressions of sympathy and expanded obituary may be found at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now