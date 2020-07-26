1/1
Susana (Balazs) Forray
1938 - 2020
Susana (Balazs) Forray, 82, of Higganum, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Born in Siklod, Romania on January 31, 1938, she immigrated to the U.S. with her husband and daughter in 1965. She loved gardening, reading, and most of all, spending time with her family. Susana is survived by her daughter Ildiko Gerace and her husband John, Jr. of Higganum, a granddaughter, Madison Zsuzsanna Gerace, three step grandchildren, Lynn Vincent and her husband Eric, Anthony L. Gerace and Catherine Connelly and her husband Nick and a brother, Gergely Hegyi and his wife Gyöngyvér of Romania. She was predeceased by her brother Samuel Balazs. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29th at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
July 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
