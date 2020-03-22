|
Susana Lucy Hilton, 101, of Bloomfield, beloved mother of Gloria Cameron, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, with her family by her side. Susana was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a God fearing woman who loved her family unconditionally, and selflessly gave her love, time, and talents to anyone in need. Her burial will be private. To see the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020