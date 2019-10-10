Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Susanna Simone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanna Ellen Simone


1930 - 2019
Susanna Ellen Simone Obituary
Susanna Ellen (Adams) Simone, 89, of Southington and Dania Beach, FL passed away Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late James J. Simone. She was born April 27, 1930 in Sunnyside, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Quinn) Adams. She is survived by her children, Denise Casale of Southington, J.D. Simone of Clinton, Ellen Simone of Miami Beach, FL and Edward Simone of Coral Springs, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Audra Nelson (Matthew), Jennifer Makula (Josh), Seanna McWade, Connor McWade, Alyssa and Amanda Simone, her great grandchildren, Sabrina, Madelynn, Olivia, Marco, Kaylee, Ava, Brady and Gabriella. She also leaves her sister Elizabeth Johnson (Dick) of DE, a brother Thomas Adams (Sandy) of Winsted and a brother-in-law Dr. Richard Simone (Irene) of Southington and FL. She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Adams. She was Artist and loved to paint and draw, she loved to cook and travel. The Funeral will be held Saturday 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
