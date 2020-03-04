Hartford Courant Obituaries
Susanne Bonn

Susanne Bonn Obituary
Susanne (Tluck) Bonn, 93, of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Manchester, CT, beloved wife of the late Hans Bonn died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1926 in Toporec, Slovakia. One of five children of the late Michael and Katherine Tluck. She is survived by her two children; Ingrid Lefflbine, and Walter Bonn and his wife Nicki Bonn, four loving grandchildren; James Lefflbine and his wife Kaliopi Lefflbine, Kristin Lefflbine , Michael Bonn and his wife Jennifer Bonn, Brian Bonn and his wife Anne Bonn, six great-grandchildren; Tiara Dexter, Alexia Lefflbine, Ethan Lefflbine, Mason Lefflbine, Kyleigh Bonn, and Kaleb Bonn. In addition to her husband and parents Susanne was predeceased by her brothers; George Tluck and Andrew Tluck and her sisters Anna Klein and Katherine Klein. Family will receive friends from 10 – 11 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 with a Funeral Service at 11 am. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Manchester, CT. Burial will follow at East Cemetery, Manchester, CT. To leave a memory for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
