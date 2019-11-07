Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Susanne Irene Szwez Obituary
Susanne Irene Szwez, 41, of New Britain and formerly of Newington and Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born on April 9, 1978, Susanne was the cherished daughter of Elena (Nunes) Szwez of New Britain and the late Jerry Szwez. She graduated from Newington High School Class of 1997 and was employed as a secretary for St. Francis Hospital. Susanne was very fond of animals and leaves behind her beloved dog Mya. Susanne was an avid sports fan and loved cheering for the Patriots and the Red Sox. In her leisure time, she enjoyed baking and cooking. Most of all, Susanne loved her family and spending time with her many cousins, nephew, aunts, uncles and friends. Besides her mother, she is survived by her sister; Linda Rodriques of New Britain and her brother, Michael Szwez of Century, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Susanne's family on Friday evening, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
