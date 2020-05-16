Susanne Nelson, 66, of New Britain, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1954 in Middletown, daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Steffie F. (Vashilifski) Nelson. Susanne was a teacher for most of her life, and later worked in retail management. She is survived by her brother, Barry Nelson of Staunton, VA, his family, and numerous friends. Memorial contributions can be made in Susanne's memory to the ASPCA PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929 or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Services are private under the care of John F. Tierney Funeral Home, and for full obituary and condolences online, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.