Susie (Marenna) Colapinto, 92, of Bristol, wife of the late Edward Colapinto, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Sheriden Woods Nursing Home. Susie was born on August 17, 1926 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dora (Onofrio) Marenna. Susie was a parishioner at St. Frances de Sales Church and attended at St. Anthony Church. The family wishes to thank the staff of Sheridan woods for all their kindness and compassion. Susie is survived by her son: John Calopinto of Bristol; her two brothers: Ralph Marenna of Bristol, Peter Marenna and his wife Jay of Southington; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers: Dominic Marenna, Apifanio Marenna; and her two sisters: Mary Kilpatrick and Carmella Sancherio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (April 25, 2019) at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Bristol Adult Resource Center, 195 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Susie's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019