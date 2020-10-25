1/1
Susie M. Gaddy
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susie (Silmon) Gaddy, 104 of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Americus, GA on August 5, 1916. She resided in Hartford, CT for over 91 years. Susie was a beloved Mother, Nana, Grandma, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Her encouragement had great impact on the many lives she touched. She was predeceased by her husband, Emmett "Dee" Gaddy, Sr., parents Will and Leola Silmon; two brothers Tom "Kidd" Silmon, Henry "Bud" Silmon and a sister Christine Gaddy. Four children Emmett "June" Gaddy, Jr., Elizabeth "Coo" Gaddy-Brown, Ronald Gaddy and Leslie "Butch" Gaddy, Sr. Susie is survived by four daughters, Lillian Hogan of Windsor, CT, Rosalind Gaddy, Jacalyn Gaddy and Pamela Gaddy of Harford, CT; two sons Alfred Gaddy, Sr. of Hartford, CT and Derrick Gaddy, Sr. (Sharice) of Leesburg, VA; a devoted nephew, Charles Gaddy (Linda) of Hartford, CT. She also leaves (27) grandchildren, (31) great-grandchildren, (15) great-great- grandchildren, (1) great-great-great-granddaughter and a host of extended family and friends. All of which she loved and touched deeply. In adhering to State COVID-19 guidelines: Face coverings are mandatory. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:00-10:00 am followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial (for family only) at 10:00 am at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blues Hills Ave. Hartford, CT. To attend the service remotely and leave condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Justin-St. Michael Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved