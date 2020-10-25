Susie (Silmon) Gaddy, 104 of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Americus, GA on August 5, 1916. She resided in Hartford, CT for over 91 years. Susie was a beloved Mother, Nana, Grandma, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Her encouragement had great impact on the many lives she touched. She was predeceased by her husband, Emmett "Dee" Gaddy, Sr., parents Will and Leola Silmon; two brothers Tom "Kidd" Silmon, Henry "Bud" Silmon and a sister Christine Gaddy. Four children Emmett "June" Gaddy, Jr., Elizabeth "Coo" Gaddy-Brown, Ronald Gaddy and Leslie "Butch" Gaddy, Sr. Susie is survived by four daughters, Lillian Hogan of Windsor, CT, Rosalind Gaddy, Jacalyn Gaddy and Pamela Gaddy of Harford, CT; two sons Alfred Gaddy, Sr. of Hartford, CT and Derrick Gaddy, Sr. (Sharice) of Leesburg, VA; a devoted nephew, Charles Gaddy (Linda) of Hartford, CT. She also leaves (27) grandchildren, (31) great-grandchildren, (15) great-great- grandchildren, (1) great-great-great-granddaughter and a host of extended family and friends. All of which she loved and touched deeply. In adhering to State COVID-19 guidelines: Face coverings are mandatory. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:00-10:00 am followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial (for family only) at 10:00 am at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blues Hills Ave. Hartford, CT. To attend the service remotely and leave condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com