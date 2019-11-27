Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
East Center Cemetery
Center St
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suu Nguyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suu The Nguyen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suu The Nguyen Obituary
Suu The Nguyen, 95, of East Hartford passed away on November 11,2019. He was born in Vietnam. He is survived by his sons John and his wife Hien (Nancy), James and Charles Wilson of Wethersfield and two loving granddaughters Julia and Rachel Wilson. Public visitation will be held on Saturday November 30th from 11AM-3PM at the Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT. 06108. The funeral service will take place at 3PM. Burial will be on Monday, Deccember 2 at 12PM. at East Center Cemetery, Center St, Manchester. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suu's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -