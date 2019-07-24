Suzanne Alice (McGann) Simmons, 87, of Windsor, beloved wife of Victor J. Simmons passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James and Beatrice (Duffy) McGann. Suzanne graduated from St. Agnes Hospital and Nursing Home in West Hartford; she would move on to work at Newington Children's Hospital for 14 years as a nurse before retiring. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Gertrude Church, Windsor, she served as a Eucharistic Minister with the Legion of Mary, and Suzanne also enjoyed cooking and baking. Besides Victor, her husband of 54 years, she is survived by two brothers, William McGann of Houston, TX, Edward McGann of Portland, CT; many nieces and nephews and Lawrence Baldwin. She was predeceased by two brothers, James McGann and John McGann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Gertrude Church, 550 Matianuck Ave., Windsor. Burial will be in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Gertrude Church, 550 Matianuck Ave., Windsor, CT 06095 or to , 825 Brook St - I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019