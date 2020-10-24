1/1
Suzanne M. Carter
1937 - 2020
Suzanne M. Carter (83) of Manchester, CT with family by her side, was called to eternal rest following a life well lived on October 17, 2020. She was born to the late Jean & Agnes Marcel on July 9, 1937 in Hartford, CT. Suzanne lived most of her life in Manchester, CT. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1955, serving on the reunion committee and once retired having monthly lunches with a group of classmates called the MHS 55ers lunch bunc Suzanne worked for Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET) starting as an operator. She was one of the first women in CT to work as a frame person, retiring in 1995 after 25 years. Once retired, she balanced being with family & friends, traveling the U.S. and the World, spending winters in Florida and volunteering. She loved people and animals, our world is a better place because of her love. Suzanne volunteered with the Hartford Life Members Telephone Pioneers, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Fidelco, Special Olympics and Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, FL. Suzanne was predeceased by her husband, Elwood Carter, her sister, Jeanne Castoldi, and her brother, Jean Marcel. She is survived by her brother, Charles Marcel of Vernon, CT; beloved children, Richard Risley & his wife Louise Reagan of Andover, CT, Michael Risley & his wife Peg of Agawam, MA and Adelle Scully and her fiancée Roger Thibodeau of Vernon, CT, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Manchester Manor for their compassion and caring. Memorial Services provided by Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home are being deferred until spring 2021 so families & friends can gather as Suzanne wanted. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in memory of Suzanne Carter may be made to Give Kids the World, give.gktw.org/fundraiser/ 2987963. To leave a condolence or sign the online register book please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 23, 2020
adelle i lost a good friend..i tried . every way i could to see her but,i will... catch up with her in the future . i am so sorry for your loss .frank grimason
frank grimason
Friend
