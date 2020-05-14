Suzanne M. Johnson
1945 - 2020
Suzanne Marie Johnson, 75, of West Hartford CT passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born February 3, 1945 in West Hartford CT to Wilbert and Gladys (Donaghue) Johnson. She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Kranmas of West Hartford and Stacy Cerwin of Gurnee IL, her two sisters Judith Pedersen of Smithfield ME, and Donna Obernesser (Ned) of East Longmeadow MA, her brother Richard Johnson of Westbrook CT. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Christopher Kranmas of West Hartford and Maya Kranmas of West Warwick RI, Brayden Cerwin and Camden Cerwin of Gurnee IL, nephews James (J.R) Pedersen of West Dover VT, Brian Obernesser (Lisa) Raleigh NC, Richard Obernesser (Erin) of Somers CT, and Daniel Obernesser (Kari) of Golden CO. as well as many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Sue retired from Comtrust Federal Credit Union after 26 years of service, and recently served as a school crossing guard in West Hartford. Sue was an avid beach-goer, spending many youthful summers camping with her family and spending her leisure time at West Beach in Westbrook CT. Sue also enjoyed going on cruise vacations. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, talking to her sisters and brother daily and hanging with Bailey. A "celebration of life" will be held at a future date as determined by the family.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Full of life and always smiling. Many of days seeing you at Richs house and enjoying the beach. May you rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers to the rest of the family. Lisa &Brad Jaksina
Lisa Brad
Friend
