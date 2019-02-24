Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Searles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Searles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne Searles Obituary
Suzanne "Suzie" (Mersereau) Searles, 84, of Avon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her home. She was born in Endicott, NY, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Chubb) Mersereau. Suzie was raised in Endicott and was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School and Middlebury College. She also took graduate courses at Penn State, University of Rochester, NY, as well as Middlebury. She was a teacher at the High School and Junior High School level, most recently in the West Hartford school system, from which she retired 20 years ago. She is survived by her brother, Paul Mersereau, currently of Florida but previously of Avon and West Hartford; and five nieces and nephews: Denise (Galan) Daukas of Westerly, RI, and Delray, Fla.; Pam (Ty) Dickinson of Lincoln, Mass; Christopher (Joyce) Mersereau of Concord, Mass; Ali (Alex) VanderBaan of Dedham, Mass; and Meleah (Lee) Hameroff of Columbia, Ct. Her nephew, David, of West Hartford, predeceased her. She also leaves 11 grand nieces and nephews (soon to be 13). A celebration of Suzie's life is tentatively scheduled for late morning on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Avon Senior Center, 635 W. Avon Road, Avon, CT, 06001, where Sue was a frequent visitor and leaves many friends. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now