Suzanne "Suzie" (Mersereau) Searles, 84, of Avon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her home. She was born in Endicott, NY, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Chubb) Mersereau. Suzie was raised in Endicott and was a graduate of Union-Endicott High School and Middlebury College. She also took graduate courses at Penn State, University of Rochester, NY, as well as Middlebury. She was a teacher at the High School and Junior High School level, most recently in the West Hartford school system, from which she retired 20 years ago. She is survived by her brother, Paul Mersereau, currently of Florida but previously of Avon and West Hartford; and five nieces and nephews: Denise (Galan) Daukas of Westerly, RI, and Delray, Fla.; Pam (Ty) Dickinson of Lincoln, Mass; Christopher (Joyce) Mersereau of Concord, Mass; Ali (Alex) VanderBaan of Dedham, Mass; and Meleah (Lee) Hameroff of Columbia, Ct. Her nephew, David, of West Hartford, predeceased her. She also leaves 11 grand nieces and nephews (soon to be 13). A celebration of Suzie's life is tentatively scheduled for late morning on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Avon Senior Center, 635 W. Avon Road, Avon, CT, 06001, where Sue was a frequent visitor and leaves many friends. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary