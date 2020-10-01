Suzanne Watkins, 82, of Avon, Ct. passed away the morning of Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 surrounded by her dearest friends and caretakers. Suzie, as lovingly known by everyone, was born on June 4, 1938 in Atlanta, Ga. She was the youngest daughter of the late Kirtley Jewett Watkins, Jr. and Martha Ruth Gentry Watkins. At the age of two Suzie contracted measles with complications which resulted in a lifelong mental disability. In 1942 the family moved to Connecticut to pursue advanced medical treatment and care. At an early age Suzanne was a resident of Southbury Training School where family members, especially Suzie's dad, were part of fundraising and various events which helped enrich her life and others, like the building and maintaining of the swimming pool and purchasing the first television sets and any other extras to enhance the quality of life. Suzie's parents were always present and involved. In the 1980s Suzanne moved to Favarh, Alleluia House in Avon, Ct. to be closer to her parents who resided in Bloomfield, Ct. where she continued to receive wonderful care, love and support. Sue enjoyed being involved in the community by volunteering for Meal on Wheels, gardening herbs, singing at church, and going on outings in the van to restaurants and Starbucks. She loved fashion and was known for her large hats and sunglasses. Suzie loved art and her favorite thing was drawing and painting with her teachers in the day program. Suzie will be dearly missed by her sister Nancy Watkins Lewis and brother in law David Lewis of Brookfield, Ct., nephews, Kirt, Tad, niece Elizabeth, 6 grandnieces, Hannah, Emily, Maggie, Emma, Mae, Grace Ann, 2 grandnephews, Kevin from Southern Ca, and Troy of Silver Springs, Md. Her memory will always be cherished by her caretakers and dear friend residents at The Alleluia House. She is predeceased by her nephew Craig in 2013. Donations in Suzie's memory can be made to Favarh Alleluia House, 225 Commerce Dr. Canton, CT 06019. A Celebration of Suzie's life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15th., 1:00PM at Bloomfield Congregational Church, 10 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield, Ct. Burial will follow immediately in the Memorial Garden. Carmon Funeral Home – Avon is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com