Sybil Doris Golden
Sybil Doris (Matlaw) Golden died peacefully on November 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sybil was deeply loved by her adoring husband and best friend Don (Harry) Golden; her daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen Schwartz Kliman (Bob), JoAmy Schwartz Cowles (George), Marjorie Schwartz Braman (Lloyd) and Don's son Larry Golden. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joe and Elise Kliman, Greg Kliman and Kelley D'Onofrio, Zach Kliman, Alex Cowles and Ethan (E.G.) Cowles; great-grandchildren Michaela and Noah Kliman and Scarlett Kliman; her nieces, many cousins, extended family and friends. Her brother Bernie Matlaw and her parents Ida and Max Matlaw predeceased her. Sybil grew up in New Haven, CT, and graduated from New Haven Teacher's College (today Southern CT State University). After her children were in school she went on to get her Master's and the equivalent of her PhD in early childhood education at the University of Hartford. She raised her children in West Hartford and relocated to Bloomfield, CT after she and Don retired, and moved to Farmington this year. Sybil retired from the Hartford Public Schools after over 30 years of teaching kindergarten. She then spent many more years guiding student teachers at University of St. Joseph's in West Hartford. She also volunteered with her friend, Judge Allen Smith in the West Hartford Superior Court and for the Bloomfield Literacy Program working with elementary students on their reading skills. She was a long time member of Beth El Temple in West Hartford and belonged to the Glenwood Green Book Club. Sybil and Don loved to travel and took many wonderful trips to various places around the world. Sybil was an incredibly talented artist, participated in various classes exploring different artistic mediums and received several awards for her artwork. Sybil was known for her artistic flair, her love of giraffes and the joy she felt when relaying a good joke. She will be remembered for being a lady in the most admiring sense of the word. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery in Avon, CT, officiated by Rabbi Jim Rosen. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
NOV
23
Service
Beth El Temple Cemetery
