Our beautiful mother Sybil (Weinbaum) Reno passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 at The Hebrew Center in West Hartford. She leaves behind Dick Reno and their children Lauren, Caryn, and Marc, his wife Teresa and grandchildren Jacob and Madison, and cousins and friends who she loved so much. Sybil touched the hearts of so many, working as an educator at Montessori School and Noah's Ark. She was an amazing, loving , funny woman that opened her arms, home, and love to anyone. Her smile, laugh, and love will never be forgotten. She will be missed.



