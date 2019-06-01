Resources More Obituaries for SYLVIA MARGISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SYLVIA Douglas MARGISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sylvia Douglas Margison, 85, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Farmington, Connecticut, died peacefully at home the evening of May 29, 2019. She was surrounded in love by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Calvin S. Margison. She leaves behind her three children, daughters Diane Margison Hanauer and husband John of New Canaan, CT; Debra Margison Casalino and her husband Thomas of Richmond, VA; and her son Douglas Scott Margison and his wife Faith of Farmington, CT. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Carter, Douglas, Paige, Thomas, Elena and Grant. As a lifelong animal lover, she also leaves her faithful companion, Matisse. She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on December 5, 1933, to Walter and Vida Eastman Douglas, who predeceased her. Sylvia had a successful career at Aetna Insurance Company throughout the 1950s. She married Calvin S. Margison August 28, 1954. In 1965, she and Cal co-founded CS Margison, Inc., one of the most highly regarded private commercial construction firms in Connecticut. Sylvia attended Hartford College for Women as a psychology major. She also attended Parsons School of Design in New York City. She was an accomplished artist who focused her talents on sculpture. She was a contributor and won several awards at art shows throughout Connecticut. She was president of the board of directors of West Hartford Art League in West Hartford, CT from 1981-82. She was an avid volunteer, particularly with Meals on Wheels and First Church of Christ, Congregational in Farmington, CT. and the schools that her children attended. Sylvia was a member of Country Club of Avon, CT, where she played golf for many years. She was a member of Mariner Sands Country Club, where she and Cal primarily lived for over the last twenty years. She was also a member of the Fortune's Rocks Beach Club, which is nearby a family summer home in Granite Point, Biddeford, ME. Sylvia was best known as a beautiful woman, inside and out, and for her keen sense of humor. She had a genuine, infectious laugh, and was warm and inviting with all who met her. She had an intelligence and curiosity about life and people that took her on many adventures. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the following organizations that held a special place in Sylvia's heart: The Mariner Sands Foundation, Inc., Attention: George Forsyth, 6500 SE Mariner Sands Drive, Stuart Florida 34997; McLean Home Development Office, 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070; the Connor Scott Zieky Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving,10 Columbus Blvd., 8th Floor, Hartford CT 06106. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries