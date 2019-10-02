Home

Sylvia J. Cyr, 73, of Ellington, Ct went peacefully into the arms of Jesus, September 25, 2019. She leaves behind, three children, daughter Gae Tate (and husband Robert), daughter Leigh Ann Cyr, and son Galen J Cyr. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tanner and Madison Tate – and one great granddaughter Teagan Rose Tate. In addition, she also leaves behind three loving sisters, Evelyn Dufour and her husband Gilbert, of Caribou, Maine; Nancy Bosh and her husband Leonard, of Ellington, CT; and sister Rebekah Hafford, of Vernon, CT. She has also left behind, the love of her life and devoted Maltese, Buddy. Also left behind are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Her parents, Bessie and Herman Hafford, and a brother, Herman, predeceased her. No matter where she was or where she went, she made a new friend. We will always miss her, as well as her humor, laughter, and warm giving heart. She loved writing poetry, hymns, and loved to draw, and she was a published author. She had a gift of creating her own style in clothing and crafts. With so many other talents, she appeared to have no limitations. While she is absent in body, she is present with the Lord. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Sylvia's family would like to thank everyone who helped care for her during the last few months of her journey. Services will be private at the family's request.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
